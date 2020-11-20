The Virginia High School League (VHSL), on Friday, put out a statement to clarify the number of people that can be at a game following an announcement earlier this month from Governor Ralph Northam that reduced the number of spectators from 250 to 25.
The statement from the VHSL reads: “The reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and does not include participants at those events. The Governor’s order defines “participants” as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operations of the contests, media, law enforcement, and medical services. Cheerleaders, pep bands, etc., and other student support groups, are counted as spectators in the limit of 25 allowed at events.
The VHSL also added:
“According to Amended Executive Order 67 guidelines for recreational sports (page 10) which emphasizes that sports activities are permitted but must comply with the following requirements:
a. The total number of spectators cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue, if applicable, or 25 spectators per field. Races or marathons may have up to 250 participants, provided staggered starts separate runners into groups of 25 or less.
b. Conduct screening of coaches, officials, staff, and players for COVID-19 symptoms prior to admission to the venue/facility.”
