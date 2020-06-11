It's official. High school sports are back in Virginia — sort of.
The Virginia High School League announced on Thursday that the league's executive committee has cleared the way for schools to begin out-of-season practice activities, beginning Monday, June 15.
In alignment with Gov. Ralph Northam's "Virginia's Return-To-School Plan,"the executive committee reinstated the Out-Of-Season Practice Rule 27-7-1 and suspended the summer "dead period" that typically lasts June 29 through July 4.
The league noted that it is important to note that before any out-of-season activity can begin, all schools must submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies.
“The VHSL Executive Committee believes that getting students back into some level of education-based activities will be supportive of their physical and mental health and well-being,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “Allowing students and coaches the opportunity to begin out-of-season extracurricular activities and athletics will allow school communities the ability to begin moving in a positive direction.
"Our student-athletes have been out for over three months. Conditioning and acclimation will be critical as coaches and athletes prepare for the upcoming fall season."
The VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee is completing work on the VHSL Guidelines for Reopening Sports/Activities and finalizing a document to ensure it is in alignment with guidelines released by the Governor's plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.