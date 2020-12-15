The Virginia High School League rescinded a recent requirement for prep athletes on Monday.
After announcing on Thursday that high school athletes would be required to wear masks during practice and competition this winter — except for cheerleading, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming and diving — the league sent out a release early Monday that provided more clarity.
In the release, the VHSL stated that last week’s announcement was based on information that Gov. Ralph Northam was requiring face covering for exercise. Upon further review, however, the executive order states that face coverings do not apply to individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.
“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” VHSL executive director Billy Haun said in the most recent release. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”
As a result, the VHSL rescinded its “requirement” that face coverings are worn and instead “strongly encourages” it. Each school, per the VHSL, may continue to exercise its discretion as to safety steps within its athletic programs.
