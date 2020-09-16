The wait is almost over for area high school sports teams.
The Virginia High School Executive Committee will meet today at 1 p.m. on a Zoom conference call to vote on the "Championships +1" schedule format that the league unveiled last month. That plan included regular season and postseason play for every play in shortened seasons.
The vote was originally scheduled for Sept. 3, but pushed to today to allow VHSL executive director Dr. Billy Haun more time to talk with regional administrators and coaching advisory committees and make any neccesary adjustments.
The new schedule has winter sports — basketball, wrestling, indoor track and field and swimming and diving — beginning practice on Dec. 14 and the first games taking place on Dec. 28.
In hoops, regional tournament would be held Feb. 8-13 and the state tournament games would be on Feb. 16 and 20. One big difference from past years would be that the regional champion would be the only team to advance to that state tournament. That would eliminate state quarterfinal contests.
The regional wrestling tournaments would take place Feb. 1-6 and states would be Feb. 12-13. For indoor track and field, regional competition would fall between Feb. 1-6 and the state meet would be on Feb. 13. Swimming would have regional competition take place between Feb. 3-6 and states would also be on Feb. 13.
Dates for spring sports were also discussed with some minor adjustments to playoff schedules. In football, regional quarterfinals will be eliminated. Instead, just four teams advance to the postseason in each region. The state championship game is slated for May 1.
On Monday, a small group of parents and athletes held a "Let Them Play" rally in Richmond with hopes of encouraging lawmakers to allow fall sports to resume.
But under the plans currently cleared by the Department of Education and the governor's office, the VHSL is not allowed to play football or any other high-risk sport as long as Virginia remains in Phase 3 of the reopening guidelines.
"The VHSL and its member schools have worked tirelessly over the past several months to create a plan for our students to participate in VHSL-sponsored athletics and activities," said the VHSL through a statement released on Monday afternoon. "Our Executive Committee meets Thursday to approve and adopt our championship plus-one schedule for the 2021 athletic and academic activities seasons. This schedule provides every VHSL sponsored activity a season during the 2021 year."
In other prep sports news:
Fort's Sipe Transferring To Waynesboro
Former Fort Defiance guard Vinny Sipe has transferred to Waynesboro for the 2020-21 school year, sources confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Wednesday.
Sipe, a senior known for his smooth offensive game, averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range last season.
The Little Giants are coming off a 7-16 overall record last season and a loss to Broadway in the opening round of the Valley District tournament.
Nickel Continuing To Gain National Attention
East Rockingham 6-foot-8 wing Tyler Nickel is continuing to gain the attention of some of the top college basketball programs across the country.
Nickel currently holds 12 Division I scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Clemson, Iowa, James Madison, LSU, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Penn State, Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
According to Endless Motor Sports — a basketball publication and NCAA-approved scouting service — Nickel has also heard from South Carolina and West Virginia within the past week.
Cincinnati, Georgetown, Georgia, Marquette, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State, Stanford, Texas Tech, Virginia and Wisconsin are among the long list of schools that have also expressed interest at some point this summer in the Elkton native.
Gidari Hired As BHS Boys Soccer Coach
Former Bridgewater College standout Kevin Gidari was announced as the new Broadway boys soccer coach earlier this week.
Gidari, who is originally from Deering, N.H., is currently a teacher at Plains Elementary School and most recently coached the Spotswood JV boys soccer team. He also previously coached Montevideo's middle school team and the Spotswood JV boys basketball season for two teams.
With the Eagles, Gidari was a three-year starter and earned the team's defensive Most Valuable Player award twice while also earned all-conference and all-region second team honors.
"I am very excited to be taking over the program and can't wait to get started," Gidari said. "Coaching has always been a passion of mine. I look forward to getting to know the boys and continuing to grow and develop the Broadway boys soccer program."
