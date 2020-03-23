CHARLOTTESVILLE — Following Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that all public schools in the state of Virginia would be closed for the remainder of the school year on Monday, attention quickly shifted to the Virginia High School League and the status of spring sports.
Within an hour, the VHSL announced that it will hold a conference call with its crisis management team early Tuesday morning to discuss all options relating to spring sports and academic activities following the current academic year and into the summer. The league said it will announce a decision following the meeting.
"We need to support our governor and state superintendent," said VHSL executive director Dr. John W. "Billy" Haun. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Haun added: "Our crisis management team is made up of excellent school representatives and has been vital in all deliberations regarding COVID-19. In every situation, every decision we make has been, and will be, in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and families.”
