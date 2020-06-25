With coaches, players, fans and many around the state anxiously awaiting a decision on the status of fall sports, the Virginia High School League Executive Committee met on Thursday to discuss just that.
Unfortunately, it appears folks will be waiting a bit longer after the league announced that it will have to hold off on making any type of decision on fall sports scheduling until "at least July or August."
With eight weeks until Labor Day, VHSL Executive Director John W. "Billy" Haun insisted that the league remain patient. He noted that "you can't talk about playing team sports while we're still talking about social distancing."
If the league was forced to vote under the current conditions, he said he doesn't think it would go forward with fall sports. Because of that, his desire to stay patient will bring more clarity in the next two months, he said.
This story will be updated.
