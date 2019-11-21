Old Hill Cider is raising a glass to Virginia Cider Week today by bringing back its cider and song event.
Tonight from 5 to 8, ham and bean or taco soup will be sold to keep patrons warm as Mercy Creek Band, a self-described aggressive folk-rock group from Kilmarnock, performs original songs.
Until next Wednesday, the cidery is offering 10% off sweet cider for every bottle of hard cider purchased. Bulk discounts on hard cider are also available: buy three bottles get 10% off, six bottles get 15% off and 12 bottles get 20% off.
On Saturday, Showalter's Orchard and Greenhouse, maker of Old Hill, will have an open house for Virginia Cider Week with food from Flavor Savor BBQ food truck and specials in the taproom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both events are free.
