For area football coaches, they insist it's simply about having a voice again.
After a group of 15 football coaches representing five different regions of Virginia launched the Commonwealth Football Coaches Association earlier this week, the group has said that it hopes to be recognized officially by the Virginia High School League soon.
"The overall goal is for coaches to be unified and work alongside the VHSL," said Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett, who was the lone city/county coach on the original call. "We would like to have representation and a voice for decisions that are made at the VHSL level."
Shifflett said he was approached by Heritage coach Brad Bradley about the idea of the association. Manchester coach Tom Hall then led the way to getting it started and a Zoom meeting was held Sunday night with 75 coaches from around the state of Virginia. In two days since, CFCA has gained over 750 followers on Twitter.
"We feel that it is very important for coaches and the VHSL be on the same page and come up with guidelines that will help keep athletes and coaches safe," Shifflett said. "Obviously all of us want to get back to working with our players but we want to do so in a way where everyone — parents, athletes, administrators, coaches — feels safe. With so many great coaches across the state, if we all work together alongside the VHSL on researching how other states are implementing a return-to-play policy, we can all come up with a great plan for Virginia."
The biggest goal for the organization is to receive recognition from the VHSL, but the overall look of the group could change moving forward. Bradley told Emily Brown of the Lynchburg News & Advance that the league could expand to include coaches from other sports as well.
“We have been made aware that a group of coaches are forming an association. We welcome input from our football coaches, and all coaches, since they are on the front lines working with students,” VHSL Associate Director Tom Dolan said in an email to Brown. “We have been working hard to involve coaches more in the VHSL and to seek their advice. We see this new association as coaches who love the game and have a deep interest in what’s best for the students they coach. We look forward to working with them.”
The biggest issue at hand currently is getting back on the field, Shifflett said. He said the organization hopes to come with different protocols for returning to action soon.
"[I'm] not sure it will help on getting things going quicker since most of those decisions are made by the government, as far as how we advance through the phases," Shifflett said. "We just want to make sure there is a plan in place for the safety of our players and coaches."
While Shifflett was the only city/county representative on Sunday's call, all other local coaches — East Rockingham's Donnie Coleman, Turner Ashby's Chris Fraser and Broadway's Danny Grogg — told the Daily News-Record they intend on joining the organization as soon as possible.
With several states, such as Georgia, Maryland and Tennessee, already creating restart plans for high school athletics, Virginia could be close to the same. Shifflett said the CFCA could help the VHSL come up with a pathway to doing so.
"The biggest thing for this association is for us as coaches to be unified," Shifflett said. "[We want to] have one voice with representation and work alongside the VHSL as a partnership."
