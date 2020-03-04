Virginia High School League State Tournaments
High School Boys
Class 2
Quarterfinals
Friday
Radford vs. Central-Wise at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.
Gate City vs. Glenvar at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. Brunswick at Spotswood High School, 7 p.m.
John Marshall vs. Stuarts Draft at Huguenot High School, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Radford-Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Glenvar winner, TBA
East Rockingham-Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall-Stuarts Draft winner, TBA
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Class 2
Quarterfinals
Friday
Floyd County vs. Gate City at Auburn High School, 6 p.m.
Union vs. Martinsville at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
Luray vs. Poquoson at Page County High School, 6:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson vs. Strasburg at Huguenot High School, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Floyd County-Gate City winner vs. Union-Martinsville winner, TBA
Luray-Poquoson winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Strasburg winner, TBA
Championship
March 12
At VCU's Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3
Quarterfinals
Friday
Lakeland vs. Brentsville District at King’s Fork High School, 6 p.m.
Spotswood vs. Abingdon at East Rockingham High School, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.
George Mason vs. Booker T. Washington at George Marshall High School, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Lakeland-Brentsville District winner vs. Spotswood-Abingdon winner, TBA
Lord Botetourt-Turner Ashby winner vs. George Mason-Booker T. Washington winner, TBA
Championship
March 13
At VCU’s Siegel Center
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.