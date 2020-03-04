Virginia High School League State Tournaments

High School Boys

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Friday

Radford vs. Central-Wise at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.

Gate City vs. Glenvar at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. Brunswick at Spotswood High School, 7 p.m.

John Marshall vs. Stuarts Draft at Huguenot High School, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Radford-Central-Wise winner vs. Gate City-Glenvar winner, TBA

East Rockingham-Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall-Stuarts Draft winner, TBA

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Class 2

Quarterfinals

Friday

Floyd County vs. Gate City at Auburn High School, 6 p.m.

Union vs. Martinsville at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.

Luray vs. Poquoson at Page County High School, 6:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Strasburg at Huguenot High School, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Floyd County-Gate City winner vs. Union-Martinsville winner, TBA

Luray-Poquoson winner vs. Thomas Jefferson-Strasburg winner, TBA

Championship

March 12

At VCU's Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Class 3

Quarterfinals

Friday

Lakeland vs. Brentsville District at King’s Fork High School, 6 p.m.

Spotswood vs. Abingdon at East Rockingham High School, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Turner Ashby at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.

George Mason vs. Booker T. Washington at George Marshall High School, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Lakeland-Brentsville District winner vs. Spotswood-Abingdon winner, TBA

Lord Botetourt-Turner Ashby winner vs. George Mason-Booker T. Washington winner, TBA

Championship

March 13

At VCU’s Siegel Center

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.