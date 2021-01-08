WASHINGTON - The sports world – its coaches and players – have responded firmly for nearly the past year to social and racial ills away from the court and field and this week was no different.
After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, it didn’t take long for athletes and coaches with ties to the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia to respond yet again.
“This is America. Ridiculous,” former Harrisonburg High basketball star Kristi Toliver, who has played in the WNBA and coached in the NBA, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
Josh Oppenheimer, an assistant with the JMU men last season, is now part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching staff. “The Bucks organization remains firmly against excessive use of force by law enforcement,” the team said in a statement Tuesday in regards to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin earlier in the week. Then on Wednesday, the Bucks and Detroit Pistons took a knee after the opening tip to protest the D.C. riots.
There was another NBA connection to the events of Wednesday in D.C.
“My thoughts on the situation are simple: if these were Black people who stormed the Capitol it would end up as the largest massacre in U.S. history,” Malcolm Brogdon, a former University of Virginia standout, told reporters after he helped lead Indiana past Houston.
VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades is no stranger to the Harrisonburg area. He is a former 10-year head coach in Ashland at Division III Randolph-Macon – rivals in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with Bridgewater and EMU.
“I was really disappointed. I was angry,” Rhoades told reporters of the scene at the U.S. Capitol after his team won Wednesday night at George Mason in Fairfax. “I was upset. I was sad. I mean come on: this is our country.”
Rhoades grew up in rural Pennsylvania and his late father was a Republican who served as a state politician for 28 years.
“He was a Republican who went across the aisle,” Rhoades told me in an interview in 2018 for The Washington Times. “For 28 years I was in the middle of it. We got those crazy (phone) calls, we saw people knock on our door. Now when I read stuff (on national politics) and see stuff … I respect everybody’s opinions. I’m glad I’m a basketball coach and not a politician.”
Rhoades became a close colleague of Spotswood graduate Kirby Dean, a former VMI assistant. The two competed in the ODAC when Dean was the head coach at EMU.
“He was never afraid to share his thoughts,” Dean told me in 2018. “We developed a friendship and then coached against each other. I am a very conservative, old-school, Bible-believing Christian but we did not talk religion. He was just an easy guy for me to talk to.”
Rhoades’ father died on Oct. 18, 2008, one day after he was in a car crash. Reports at the time revealed the driver of the other car had an alcohol limit greatly above the legal limit in Pennsylvania. James Rhoades was posthumously elected a few weeks later, with 64 percent of the vote.
Mike Rhoades pointed out Wednesday something that sports and politics have in common: winning and losing. And he implied that President Trump, without mentioning his name, was a sore loser.
“Sometimes you get your (butt) whipped; it doesn’t go your way, and you’ve got to take your whooping and move on and get better,” Mike Rhoades told reporters in Fairfax. “We’ve got to teach our country better that sometimes you don’t win and instead of crying about it … take it like a man, take it like a real person. You didn’t win this time.”
"It's surreal and it's disappointing. It's disheartening," Mason coach Dave Paulsen said of the Wednesday situation.
Wrote Mason assistant coach Maurice Joseph, the former head coach at George Washington in D.C., on social media Thursday: “You know what’s really brutal, as I got in my car to get home from our game tonight, I called my wife nervous that I would get stopped by police for driving to my home in DC after they implemented a curfew. All that carnage and I’m still worried about driving while black. Sad.”
Harrisonburg High boys basketball coach Don Burgess, on Thursday, tweeted a simple "thank you" from a photo on social media that showed Senate aides transporting the electoral votes to a safe place during the riots.
Shut up and dribble? No way, those days are over – for the better.
"We have a job to do, but I also think we have a platform," Brogdon told reporters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.