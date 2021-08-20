Tanner Morris, 23, has gone from playing in the Rockingham County Baseball League to appearing in the minors this year.
And the former University of Virginia infielder has also gone a long way in terms of geography – he has been in Vancouver, British Columbia this year at the Single-A level in the Toronto farm system.
He got a hit for the 10th game in a row Thursday and was batting .276 for the month going into Friday.
Overall, he was hitting .282 in his first 301 at-bats this season with four homers, four steals and 39 RBIs.
Morris, from Crozet, was drafted out of Virginia by the Blue Jays in 2019 in the fifth round. With no minor league season last year, he played for Stuarts Draft in the RCBL.
He has worked out in the past at Next Level Athletic Development in Harrisonburg under the guidance of owner Mike Martin.
"He is a very smart and well read guy, including research related to hitting and performance, so he wanted to know the, 'why,' behind a lot of the stuff we did because it needed to resonate with him. I appreciated that about him because not only did it force me to stay on my toes, it also allowed us to build a pretty quick base of trust in terms of the training design," Martin wrote to the News-Record on Thursday.
"The other thing about Tanner is he does a great job filtering out noise. Meaning, he's pretty single minded when it comes to his career, eliminates distractions and is very process oriented in terms of his development. He drove about an hour each way, every day from Crozet to train here which clearly speaks to that," added Martin, a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University. "From a physical standpoint, he knew he needed to continue to build a solid movement and strength foundation last off-season in order to put himself in a position to make a big jump physically this upcoming off-season with the end goal being to drive the ball more and improve his power numbers at the plate. In sum, he's able to see the big picture and then break that into individual steps he needs to reach in order to obtain the end goal."
Will Wagner
Will Wagner, the son of former Major League closer Billy Wagner, made his pro debut on Aug. 4 for Single-A Fayetteville of North Carolina in the Houston farm system.
He went 1-for-3 in his first game against Fredericksburg, a farm team of the Nationals.
Wagner, an infielder, hit .394 in his first 33 at-bats in the minors this year. Wagner played for Montezuma last year in the RCBL and was drafted earlier this year by the Astros in the 18th round.
He played at The Miller School of Albemarle for his father - who spent time with Houston during his career - and then in college at Liberty in Lynchburg. Billy Wagner was drafted out of Ferrum in the first round by Houston in 1993 and broke into the majors two years later with the Astros. The lefty ended up with 422 career saves in the majors.
Adam Hackenberg
Former Clemson catcher Adam Hackenberg, who played for Montezuma last year in the RCBL, made his pro debut on Aug. 3 for Single-A Kannapolis of North Carolina in the Chicago White Sox system.
In his first six pro games, he hit .211 and drove in two runs. Hackenberg, from the Charlottesville area, was drafted by the White Sox earlier this year in the 18th round.
Another White Sox prospect with ties to the RCBL is Gavin Sheets, whose father Larry played for Shenandoah while in college at Eastern Mennonite.
The younger Sheets has split time between the White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte this year. He hit a homer at Baltimore earlier this season with his father, a former Orioles' slugger, in the stands.
Nick Robertson
Perhaps the closest former JMU player to the majors is Roanoke native Nick Robertson, who has been with Double-A Tulsa in the Dodgers’ system this year as a reliever.
Robertson was drafted by the Dodgers in the seventh round in 2019 by the Dodgers. In games through Wednesday, he was 2-4 with an ERA of 4.19 in 31 games, with one start, and three saves with a WHIP of 1.23.
He did not play in 2020 since there was no minor league season, but he was in Instructional League last fall in Arizona and then in spring training with the big club earlier this year.
The last pitcher – and player – to appear in a Major League game from the JMU program was Ryan Reid, who grew up in Maine.
His last appearance came on July 4, 2013, for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Phillies. The last hitter he faced was John Mayberry, who grounded out as Phils won 6-4.
Reid pitched in seven games that season for the Pirates.
BC, EMU
The baseball programs at Bridgewater and Eastern Mennonite have been welcoming newcomers to the program via social media - and in person, of course.
According to BC Coach Ben Spotts, the Eagles have nine incoming players. That includes Hunter Miller and Jared Peake of Turner Ashby, Cam Herron from Fort Defiance and transfer Tristan Gordon, a Page County product who had been at Milligan in Tennessee.
Gordon played for Elkton in the RCBL this past season.
One of the newcomers for EMU is Jason Dwyer of Fairfax County.
"Jason comes highly recommended from Coach Gjormand for his incredible work ethic. When we met with Jason, we could see that his character and makeup are going to be off the charts," Coach Adam Posey wrote on social media.
James Madison High (Vienna) Coach Mark "Pudge" Gjormand is the father of Sam Gjormand, who just spent four years working with the baseball team at JMU.
Another newcomer to the Royals is Hunter Sturgeon, the most recent EMU product from Gloucester.
"Hunter has a plus breaking ball on the mound with the ability to continue getting better. He also has two-way potential at the plate," Posey wrote on social media.
Austin Nicely
Spotswood graduate and former Astros' minor league pitcher Austin Nicely was 5-7 with an ERA of 4.02 in his first 15 games, with 14 starts, in the indy Atlantic League.
The lefty pitcher is with the York (Pa.) Revolution. He played for his hometown Grottoes Cardinals of the RCBL in 2020.
Moving On
JMU had four pitchers drafted into pro ball in 2019. But the Dukes have done well putting recent graduates in other roles in pro and college baseball.
Former student manager Steve Nagy is a scout for the Cubs and Sam Gjormand, a 2021 graduate and former director of student managers, was the de facto general manager in the Cape Cod League this summer with Wareham.
Now Christian Bourne, a former pitcher for the Dukes, has a new gig.
Earlier this week he was named the director of baseball operations and player development for the program at Georgia Southern.
Bourne pitched in 55 games with the Dukes from 2016 to 2019. He was part of the JMU coaching staff this past season and he was a coach at a high school in Tennessee in 2020.
Bourne went to Jefferson Forest near Lynchburg - the same school that produced former Winthrop pitcher and Orioles' prospect Zach Peek.
MLB Flashback
Steve Kline was born Aug. 22, 1972, in Sunbury, Penn. He played at West Virginia University and was a pitcher in the majors from 1997 to 2007, including a stint with the Orioles in 2005. He is now the pitching coach for Double-A Richmond in the Giants' farm system. He led the National League in games as a pitcher three years in a row from 1999-2001, going at least 80 appearances every time. Kline had 14 saves for Montreal in 2000 and appeared in 67 games in his one season with Baltimore.
