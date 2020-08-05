Park Gables Gallery at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community has illustriously decorated its halls with curated artwork for years, honoring local creatives and showcasing creations from across the nation. Since the start of the pandemic, VMRC has been under lock and key to protect its residents, and the gallery walls have remained fixed in time with a budgeted audience, limited to those strolling through.
VMRC’s 17th annual Juried Art Exhibition may not be celebrated with the same bubbling crowds of art fans as years before, but the collection of pieces remains as varied and exclusively selected as ever. Now, it’s available at the click of a mouse.
“This is NOT what any of us wanted. However, we ask you to embrace this approach. We resisted cancelling; we stretched our comfort zone and hope you can, in a new way, enjoy the works in this exhibition. We trust in 2021 we can return juried exhibition art to the walls of Park Gables Gallery,” director Anne Pauley wrote in the exhibition program.
In a show Pauley describes as permeated by diversity from realism to abstraction and traditional to technological, this year’s array of 90 multimedia works was selected by three jurors from nearly 600 digital images from artists all over the country. Divisions for the works are categorized as drawing/painting/printmaking, photography/digital art and 3D/fiber/assemblage/other.
Christine Alfery of Wisconsin was awarded Juror’s Choice for her acrylic contemporary piece “Figuring It Out.” While a returning participant in the annual exhibition, Alfery said she rarely leaves Wisconsin for shows, so she appreciated the accessibility posed by a virtual gallery.
“The virus will change how we view art now, and I think it’s both for the good and the bad. More people can see the work. This was the first time I was really able to look at the work and see them all close up because I haven’t traveled for the show, so I really enjoy that,” she said.
Alternatively, Alfery said the extended accessibility comes at a hefty price as the pandemic threatens the modern art world as everyone knows it.
“I think some galleries are going to close down and aren’t going to make it, and I think art is in a shaky place in our culture, and I find those things very sad,” she said.
Harrisonburg resident Brenda Hounshell is a nine-year consecutive contributing artist to the show. Her watercolor painting of pears in a glass dish, “Pear Shaped,” won Best in Division.
As a painter and patron of the arts, Hounshell said virtual showings are a double-edged sword — dissuading her from purchasing art but opening up the world of shows as the need to shell out on expensive application, shipping and commission costs are reduced or altogether eliminated.
“I won’t hide the fact that it’s disappointing, because as an artist and someone who purchases art, it’s unlikely I’d buy art without seeing it in person,” Hounshell said. “I shipped a piece last year to the West Coast, and to get it there and back, it cost me upward of $500. … You can’t always be guaranteed a sale or that you’ll win a cash prize, so you have to decide if you want to be a part of this organization, if it’s worth it. In the online world, the cost disappears.”
Luc-Alain Fiedler showed his sculptures at the VMRC Juried Art Exhibition in years past and returned this year as a juror. He said capturing every element of a piece in photography for online consumption is tedious and complex for artists to achieve without photography experience, but the included artist statements were beneficial to add context to each artwork.
“A lot of people can’t see it live, so it’s nice to get the perspective of the artists to give you a little bit of direction in how to view the artwork,” Fiedler said.
Jerry Coulter of Harrisonburg was recognized with Juror’s Choice for his oil wash illustration, “Why.” In the artist statement, Coulter wrote, “It is an attempt to capture one’s feeling of simultaneous confrontation by multiple, bewildering life circumstances. It depicts that moment of realization and leaves open what follows. And it is what follows that determines what kind of person we are and where we turn for solace.”
Hounshell said she has heard whispering of virtual galleries becoming the norm in the future of art because it broadens accessibility for audiences and artists, but in-person shows will always be more valuable experiences for her.
“I’m a very visual person, and I like to see things up close. I like to get really up close and look at the details. … I love to see how people layer,” she said. “When you meet other artists, they inspire you and hopefully you inspire them — that’s the best. … I miss the social interaction with other artists.”
The show is available on VMRC’s website until Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.