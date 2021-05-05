About a year ago, Aaron and Stephanie Garber took a concealed carry course from Harrisonburg resident Andre Green.
During the year, the trio’s friendship blossomed, and the Garbers soon found out Green and his wife Lisa would be opening a virtual shooting range in the Friendly City.
Domestic Defense Team, located at 326 Neff Ave., opened in February.
“We had a great time,” Aaron Garber, 43, of Waynesboro, said. “It was absolutely wonderful. It’s a great way to hone your skills.”
Andre Green, 34, grew up in Petersburg, but moved to the Shenandoah Valley in the late 1990s. He graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 2005.
He’s worked a variety of jobs, including construction and factory work, but had been planning this business for a while. He first thought of the concept in 2013, when he was looking for a similar setup for his home. He later thought it would make for a great opportunity for the Harrisonburg area.
This year, his dream came to fruition. He said one of his main goals is to teach people who want to carry a firearm for protection to do so safely.
“I’m an avid believer in training in every profession,” he said. “Plus, I’m also a gun fanatic.”
The range uses Laser Shot’s SIMrange, a technology that uses short-throw projectors to display targets with integrated hit detection cameras.
Green said some of the advantages include honing skills without the risk of live fire, competing against friends and family and saving money on ammunition.
“It’s like a big video game,” Green said.
While it can be fun, he said there’s also a serious aspect to the range. The range also has a setup for judgmental training for law enforcement, including 928 scenarios police officers can use to train with.
He said it’s already become popular with several police officers during their off time since there is no nearby range.
The last public shooting range in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area, the Gun Range, closed in 2017.
That left the closest public range on U.S. 33 in Pendleton County, W.Va.
Green said it left a void for a lot of people, especially those with time constraints that didn’t allow them to travel to West Virginia frequently.
“There are a lot of gun enthusiasts in our area,” he said.
Aaron Garber is one of them. He said Green has helped improve his skills through the personal instruction the business offers.
“He’s a really good instructor,” he said. “He was watching everything that we did and was making corrections on the fly. He’s watching your stance, your presentation to the target and things like that at all times.”
In addition to private lessons, the range is open to those just wanting to have fun or improve their skills on their own.
“It’s for team-building, birthday parties, date nights. … It’s such a wide spectrum,” co-owner Lisa Green said.
The range also offers hunter education courses and concealed carry classes.
“There are a lot of people that have a concealed carry permit, but don’t have any experience. We can make people more confident with their firearm,” Lisa Green said. “We want a safer community for our children … for our family. People will think twice before they commit a crime in an armed community. We’re a solution.”
(1) comment
This should have the pantswetter EMU community all "up in arms"... LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.