After a national search, Troy Snyder has been named the new president and CEO of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, the organization announced Wednesday.
“My family and I are super excited to join the VMRC family,” Snyder said in a press release. “We look forward to joining the community and embarking on this next season together.”
Snyder’s start date has not been determined. He will replace Judith Trumbo, who is retiring on March 31 after nine years, according to VMRC.
“It has been a blessing and a privilege to work with this team and board to serve the VMRC community these last nine years,” Trumbo said in the press release. “I have learned so much from the persons who live here and leave with the confidence that VMRC will continue to be a community of hope, meaning and growth for people to age well and live fully.”
Highlights of Trumbo’s tenure include the completion of VMRC’s long-term care community, Woodland Park, a strengthened workforce with wage adjustments, and leading COVID-19 mitigation strategies at VMRC, according to the release.
“Judith has fulfilled her role as VMRC’s President and CEO with a servant’s heart, as a humble leader and most importantly, a CEO filled with compassion and grace,” Jackie Hartman, president of VMRC’s board of directors, said in a press release.
Snyder has been the CEO of Brethren Care Village in Ashland, Ohio, since 2013, and has more than 29 years of experience in strategic planning, project management, community oversight and master planning in senior living and health care industries, according to the press release.
During Snyder’s tenure, Brethren Care Village opened a licensed child day care, a maintenance-at-home service, a Wellness and Community Center, and a bistro, according to the press release.
“Troy’s achievements and character pair well with VMRC’s brand and reputation,” Teresa Boshart Yoder, chair of VMRC’s search committee, said in the press release.
Before leading Brethren Care Village, Snyder was the executive director of Ohio Living, a retirement village in Cortland, Ohio. He has also had leadership roles in senior living facilities in Ohio and Pennsylvania, and holds the license of nursing home administrator in Ohio, and previously Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s of science degree in health policy administration from Penn State.
