A line of cars filed along Simms Avenue on Monday.
As each car made it into the parking lot of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, it was met with the smiling face of a volunteer and a cardboard box filled with food.
"It just shows how in need everybody in the community is," Heather Denman, executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said as she glanced at the long line of cars.
According to Denman, the Arc held its third annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day low-barrier food drive, where volunteers handed out 200 boxes of food valued at $100 each.
"This is all about bringing people together in the spirit of Martin Luther King, to build a better community, [by] addressing food insecurity," Denman said.
AmeriCorps, the federal agency that leads MLK Day of Service, selected The Arc and a small group of other organizations to plan and participate in volunteer projects across the nation.
Each car received a cardboard box full of non-perishable food such as bread, soup, macaroni and cheese, rice, and cereal. Denman said each vehicle also received two six-pound turkeys and one pound of bologna thanks to Cargill in Harrisonburg.
Ronnie Brandon, a local performer known as iRon Lion who runs Reggae in the Valley, delivered King's "I Have a Dream" speech to kick off the event.
Afterward, some people joined in a "praise dance" before awards were given out to the James "Bucky" Berry family and a few Arc members.
Most of the donations for the Arc food drive came from the annual Brent Berry Food Drive, which ran in November and December and donated most of its proceeds to the Salvation Army on Jan. 3.
"So that has been our saving grace," Denman said.
Four members of the Arc received awards for 100 hours of volunteer service.
"This is Steven and he worked 103 hours last year," Denman said, putting an arm around a smiling Steven Utterback, who wore a medal around his neck.
Steven's mother, Sue Utterback, said the Arc of Harrisonburg does a great job of getting members out into the community to volunteer.
Part of the goal for this event was to provide inclusive experiences for people with intellectual developmental disabilities, Denman said, and to help them serve their community.
Volunteers from all around the county stood in lines to help load boxes into people's trunks. A steady line of cars winded around the entrance of the Lucy Simms parking lot for the first hour.
A large portion of volunteers came from James Madison University and Bridgewater College, Denman said. The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg also joined, along with a handful of miscellaneous community members.
John Mansfield, a member of the Harrisonburg rotary, said that everyone seemed to be appreciative of the donations. He stood by a crowd hauling boxes and bags into cars.
Three women from the Bridgewater College soccer team also helped load cars with donated food.
Maren Dougherty said it was nice to see so many people at the event, and around 1 p.m., she stood with her teammates at the front of the line of cars, handing off donations to the still steady stream of cars.
