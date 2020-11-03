Regardless of the results of the presidential election, the unprecedented number of votes cast — whether by absentee, early or in-person on Election Day — it is a sign of democracy at work, local poll workers and voters reiterated Tuesday.
Sharon Shank was the chief election officer at the McGaheysville Elementary School precinct on Tuesday, and also worked in the registrar’s office for early voting. She said what impressed and inspired her the most this year was the number of first-time voters, both young and old.
“We had an 81-year-old lady come in today to vote for the first time,” Shank said. “I asked her, ‘What took you so long?’ and she said, ‘Someone lit a fire under me.’”
When Shank and fellow poll workers opened the doors at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the line was starting to wrap around the school building. By midafternoon, it had slowed down but there had not been a time when the precinct was without voters.
“I think this is the largest I’ve ever seen,” Shank said. “It’s because of all the controversy. There are two sides and no middle.”
It was precisely this divisiveness that motivated Jennifer Sodikoff, of McGaheysville, to cast her vote on Tuesday.
“It’s important that, if we want to see change, we have to be a part of it,” she said.
Social-justice issues were at the top of Sodikoff’s list of importance when casting her vote.
“I think unity and compassion are really important, and I think we’ve gotten away from empathy for our fellow humans,” she said.
Sodikoff did not have an answer for how she thought the presidential election will play out, but she hoped it’s a peaceful transition, regardless, she said.
“I hope we come together as Americans to rebuild and lift each other up,” she said.
Susan Pollard, chief election official for the Bridgewater Community Center precinct, said there was a line of more than 50 people waiting to vote at 6 a.m., something she had not seen in the eight years she’s been working the polls.
Like others, Pollard said she feels like the divisive nature of this presidential election has brought out people who don’t normally vote, which can benefit the state races as well.
“I’m seeing more determination for people wanting to put the ballot in the machine. They want to see that,” Pollard said. “We had one lady this morning who had a little trouble walking, but nothing was going to stop her from getting to that machine.”
Dayton always sees a great voter turnout, but the combination of local, state and national races created an even greater desire to get out and vote, said chief election officer Donna Adams.
“I have been doing this for 30 years, and this is the best turnout I’ve ever seen,” she said. With seven hours still to go before polls closed, Dayton was at 69% voter turnout.
For Dayton resident Whitney Gardner, some issues that were important and informed her vote were the economy, as well as upholding the Constitution.
“This is an important election, maybe the most important,” Gardner said. “The stakes could not be higher.”
As the sun began to set on election night and those last few hours left to vote dwindled, Allison Stidham cast hers at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg and who she voted for was obvious based on the issues that were important to her.
“Gay rights, women’s rights and the liberal agenda,” she said.
When asked how she thought the presidential race would play out, she said she would like it to go in a new direction, but she wasn’t entirely hopeful. Stidham also predicted that the American people will have to wait to find out for sure who won.
“We’ve lived with anxiety for four years,” she said. “What’s a few more days or weeks?”
