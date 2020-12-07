A Bridgewater police officer has been temporarily reassigned after being charged by the Virginia State Police last month.
Christopher Earman, 46, is charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy using a computer.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began when Trooper Benjamin Jamerson received a report from Chief Joe Simmons.
The complaint stated that a woman contacted Simmons stating that she and her husband had been separated. The woman told Simmons that her husband stopped by her home and noticed a Jeep parked in her driveway.
“He texted a photo of the Jeep and license plate to his friend [Christopher Earman], who is a Bridgewater town police officer and asked him to run the plate," the report read.
The report said that Earman ran the plate through his Virginia Criminal Information Network terminal inside his police vehicle and a driver check on the owner.
“The offline search reflects that Earman was able to examine the name, birth date social security number, driver’s license number and other identifiers for the vehicle,” the complaint states. “He would have no authority under VCIN regulations to run this tag for personal reasons.”
While this case was sparked by a complaint by a resident, VSP routinely completes random audits of police departments’ use of VCIN throughout the year.
Earman was issued a summons on Nov. 3 and is scheduled for trial in Rockingham County General District Court on Thursday.
Simmons said Earman is still employed by the town, but not in a law enforcement role currently.
The Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office recused itself from the case. Staunton Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Cassondra Baber is serving as a special prosecutor.
