Virginia State Police continue to investigate a Friday shooting near Harriston in Augusta County.
In a press release, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said deputies responded to Blue Fish Lane at about 12:34 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress.
When deputies arrived, he said, they engaged a suspect in nearby wooded area. At that time, Smith said, there was a shooting. The press release doesn't state who fired, if anyone was hit, and if so, the extent of their injuries.
Smith said the case has been handed over to VSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Appomattox Division.
