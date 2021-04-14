Virginia State Police say an airplane pilot's "controls became unresponsive" Monday night before crashing just outside Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.
Emergency crews responded to Little Run Road, just outside the airport, at about 7:15 p.m. to a call of a plane crash.
Police say a 17-year-old Romney, W.Va., male was piloting the Piper PA-28-140 when it crashed.
He was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center and transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, police say.
A passenger, a boy, was also taken to Sentara RMH for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the pilot was conducting touch-and-go landings at the airport in Weyers Cave when the plane's controls stopped working. That, police say, caused the plane to drift left.
The plane hit a fence and then struck several trees just outside the airport, police say.
VSP said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
According to Keith Holloway, public affairs officer with the NTSB, a preliminary report on the crash could be available in about 12 days. A “complete and thorough” investigation could take between 12 and 24 months, he said.
