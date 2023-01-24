FILE - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey presents opening arguments on the first day of the trial against opioid drug manufacturers on April 4, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va. Morrisey on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, announced that West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain's role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)