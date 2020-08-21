When Harvey Yoder approached his 80th birthday, he knew he wanted to dedicate the celebration to something bigger than himself. As a Mennonite pastor, Yoder spent years learning and working to support refugees around the world, so he dreamed of walking 8 miles for each decade of his life and dedicating all the money to refugee relief programs.
Then, Yoder began suffering from heart attacks and underwent double bypass, open heart surgery. As a part of his recovery, Yoder pushed forward and walked 7 miles with a small group of friends, raising $1,000 for SOS (Sharing Our Surplus).
Yoder co-founded SOS in 2017 as a subcommittee under the Mennonite Central Committee that designates 100% of funds to relief work with refugees. This year, Yoder and his friends are aiming higher and organizing a Hundreds for Hundreds fundraiser and walk to recognize the MCC’s 100-year anniversary with a goal of raising hundreds more for displaced people around the globe.
Sunday's 2.3-mile walk begins at 6 p.m. at the Community Mennonite Church and has staggered starting times to ensure social distancing.
“It’s easy being half a globe away to just dismiss these as somehow being on another planet, but they are our world neighbors, and we never know when we might ourselves be in a position where we face similar things, and everyone on the planet just needs to be for each other,” Yoder said.
According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, there are 25.9 million global refugees, more than half of which are children. The same statistics report the average stay for an individual in a refugee camp is 10 years, during which time there is limited access to education or employment and there are increased rates of mental illnesses, substance abuse and suicide.
Claire de Brun co-founded SOS alongside Yoder and said the refugee crisis is the biggest concern of this era.
“This issue is global, and it is not getting better and in fact will continue being an issue because refugees are created by war and conflict and war scarcity, prejudice. ... The list goes on. As long as we have those problems in the world, we’ll have refugees,” she said. “It is the most compelling issue of today, and I think the cries of refugees are deafening.”
Over the past three years, SOS raised over $100,800 at the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale, but each year donations have dropped. In its first year, nearly $41,000 was raised — $10,000 of which came from an individual donor. The second year attending the relief sale raised $31,500, and last year collected $28,300 for refugee relief.
On SOS’s Facebook page, it lists how donations can help displaced people: $10 can buy personal protective equipment for health care workers in Ukraine, $20 can buy a hygiene kit for a family in Syria and $40 can buy emergency food for displaced people in South Sudan.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s relief sale is completely online, so Yoder said he hopes people make an effort to donate through fundraisers like SOS to maintain a similar donation pool.
“The relief sale is going to be scaled down significantly so, if we hope to reach anywhere near previous total revenue, we're going to need a lot more people giving cash donations,” Yoder said. “A community like ours, we could easily raise a million dollars if we really set our mind to it.”
Starting in September, SOS is running a One Thousand Challenge Campaign, encouraging people to organize groups to raise $1,000 together.
Mark Keller, co-organizer of the walk, first was exposed to the atrocities of the refugee crisis as a boy living in Iowa when a Ukrainian refugee family moved next door after World War II.
On the walk from Ukraine to Germany, the family lost a child. Keller said the mother became mentally ill from the despair and trauma, and she was institutionalized for the rest of her life.
Years later, Keller worked with MCC in a South African school for children fleeing apartheid, and he continued hearing first-hand accounts of suffering at the hands of war and conflict.
“When you become involved in the lives of people that are marginalized or minimized, you find yourself or things about yourself that give your life meaning; as in you find out what's really important in life,” Keller said.
No registration is required to participate in the walk. Donations can be submitted online or via check, payable to Virginia Relief Sale with memo dedication to SOS. Checks can be presented at the walk or mailed to Relief Sale, 601 Parkwood Drive, Harrisonburg, Va., 22802. For more information on the walk, contact Keller at mkeller123@gmail.com.
“We can share our surplus with persons in need. Everybody becomes better off because we share our surplus,” Keller said. “The walk is one in which persons realize that they can do something which is seemingly so simple as walking down the street. … Walk down the street in Harrisonburg and change the world.”
