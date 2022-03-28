Colder temperatures, wind — and even some snow — did not stop over 400 James Madison University students, staff and other members of the community from participating in the Walk for Hope on Saturday afternoon.
The event, in its 10th year, hopes to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention.
“The point of this walk is an awareness walk,” said David Onestak, director of the counseling center at JMU. “It’s awareness of primarily depression and suicide prevention. We also wanted to help to reduce stigma that’s attached with those issues, and also the treatment of those issues.”
The group, composed of all ages — and even some dogs — designated with light blue Walk for Hope T-shirts, made its way in about a mile walk around JMU’s East Campus.
Onestak said the event also shows the outlets and resources JMU’s counseling center offers.
This semester alone has brought grief to many area students — a JMU student died by suicide in the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum, Bridgewater College police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson died in a shooting on campus and an individual jumped to their death off of JMU’s Grace Street Parking Deck.
Inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, Greg Vogt, guest speaker from Active Minds, shared a personal story of his own battle with depression and suicide attempts when he was a teenager.
Vogt, who wrote the book “The Battle Against Yourself,” said that when he was in high school, his mental health became life-threatening and he was taken to a mental health treatment center — something a younger him would have never thought would happen.
“This was never the help I wanted,” he said. “But this is the help that I needed.”
At the mental health treatment center, Vogt said, a culture was instilled as a place where people were open, honest and vulnerable about their struggles. It was there, he said, where he realized there was a path to mental wellness.
“It took an effort, it took a willingness to listen and to say, ‘You know what, I’m not a hero, but I need to seek, I need to receive the help that was being given through therapy, through friendships, through counseling, through sports, through activities,’” Vogt said.
In Vogt’s transition from leaving treatment to go home, he enrolled at the University of Arizona. But there, he still faced obstacles — he learned that his favorite high school teacher died by suicide, and his fraternity brother and close friend died in a car accident.
He told the audience to be there for each other, and stressed the importance of supporting others. No one knows what someone else is going through, Vogt said, and he conveyed a message of people supporting each other.
“You don’t have to be an expert to help someone else, but you do have to be there,” he said.
JMU President Jon Alger made remarks of the connections that exist between people on campus and in the community, and the importance of human interaction and caring for each other — especially after the past two years.
“You can have a wonderful, good, purposeful life and not be perfect,” Vogt said. “We’re all just human beings living a human experience.”
The number for the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
