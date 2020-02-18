PENN LAIRD — Trailing by one as the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard above him, Jaziel Mensah drove hard to the rim and fired off a contested layup toward the basket.
As the ball bounced off the rim and into the fingertips of teammate Claudeson Tacy, the Harrisonburg point guard said he was concerned that he had cost his team the game.
Instead, Tacy tipped it to Blue Streaks guard Jazen Walker, who quickly scored on the putback with 3.4 seconds remaining to give second-seeded Harrisonburg a thrilling 44-42 win over city/county rival and top-seeded Spotswood in front of a packed house in Penn Laird the Valley District boys basketball semifinals Monday.
“I was relieved,” said Mensah, who led HHS with 11 points. “I’m not going to lie. I thought I missed the layup, but that’s my guy. He put it back for us and got us the win.”
With the victory, the Blue Streaks earned the right to host third-seeded Broadway — a 58-44 winner over county rival Turner Ashby in the other semifinal Monday — in the district championship game Wednesday at Roger Bergey Court at Harrisonburg.
The victory Monday was one that brought back memories of the old days for Blue Streaks coach Don Burgess, who used to play against SHS coach Chad Edwards.
“This is how the Valley District tournament used to be every night,” Burgess said. “Coach Edwards and I battled. That pride was there. It means a lot to us and I think with these guys, everyone was motivated. It was a game that was really built on pride.”
The game was a hard-fought, physical battle from the start with neither team leading by more than seven points and defense remaining the primary theme throughout.
“Harrisonburg is really hard to score on,” Edwards said. “They deserve credit for the pride they take defensively. That’s a very physical, in-your-face, athletic brand of defense that is hard to simulate in practice. Credit to Don and his players for making defense their identity. They’re a quality defensive ball club. There’s no doubt about it.”
The two teams exchanged the lead four times in the final two minutes of the game, but Harrisonburg guard Tre Butler drew a charge on Spotswood forward Rob Smith with 36.4 seconds remaining to give the Blue Streaks possession, trailing 42-41.
“We wanted to get as close to the rim as we could,” Burgess said of what he drew up for the final play. “We ran a little play for [Mensah] and we knew we were in the bonus. We ran a play to get to the rim, hoping for the make. If we didn’t get the make, we knew we had the guys there to rebound. They did a great job. They executed it really well.”
Walker said he knew to be close to the rim when Mensah’s shot went up and anticipated having the chance to get a last-second putback. Fortunately, it worked out for him.
“I saw the lane open, so I just went and tried to get the putback,” said Walker, who finished with nine points for the Blue Streaks. “Claudeson [Tacy] tipped it and it went right into my hands and I just finished it. It felt good. The emotions were running high.”
Walker’s shot put Harrisonburg up one, but Colton Good was called for a travel on the ensuing possession for the Trailblazers and Tacy then hit a free throw for HHS to put the Blue Streaks up 44-42. Smith’s 3 at the buzzer proceeded to clank off the backboard.
“I thought we played good defense,” Edwards said. “We told the guys that it’s usually not the first shot. It’s the stickback. If I remember correctly, they got three. I thought our first-shot defense was good and unfortunately, we just didn’t pull down the rebound.”
Despite the loss, Spotswood (16-6) still has plenty to look forward to this postseason.
The Trailblazers will serve as the No. 3 seed in the Region 3C tournament and are slated to host sixth-seeded Heritage-Lynchburg on Friday in the quarterfinals.
“These types of losses always hurt a little more,” Edwards said. “We’re dealing with a lot of hurt right now, but the reality is we have a lot to look forward to. We need to move beyond the hurt and learn lessons from tonight and be excited to play on Friday.”
The Blue Streaks (15-7), meanwhile, also know their postseason destiny for regional play already as they’ll travel to William Fleming on Friday for a Region 5D quarterfinal.
But that didn’t stop Harrisonburg from celebrating its big road win on Monday.
“The fans play a big part in it,” Mensah said. “Every time we play, there’s a huge crowd. It’s just motivation to play harder for the team, Coach Burgess. It makes you want to play for each other, play hard for each other. We’re fortunate to come out with a win.”
Tacy also had nine points for the Blue Streaks while Butler had five and Jackson Weakley finished with four. Weakley played a key role in filling in for senior forward and all-district forward D’Shawn Fields, who was forced to the bench with foul trouble.
“When [Fields] went down, we’ve been preaching to our guys to be ready to step up and answer the bell,” Burgess said. “I’m so pleased with the effort of Jackson Weakley and Michael Kuangu. They stepped up and filled that void for us tonight and we needed it.”
Smith had a game-high 20 for the Trailblazers while Ryan High chipped in with 12.
Once the initial worry of a missed shot was gone, Mensah and Walker both celebrated with teammates in the halls of Spotswood High School following the big road win.
Although it didn’t impact their postseason journey, they couldn’t deny what a victory over the perennial power of the Valley District did for their confidence moving forward.
“It means a lot,” Walker said. “If we would’ve lost this game, we would have been down. We’re real confident. We just have to keep playing together like we did today.”
Harrisonburg 13 4 12 15—44
Spotswood 9 8 16 9—42
HARRISONBURG (44) — Butler 2 0-0 5, Mensah 4 2-4 11, Washington 1 0-0 2, Tacy 4 1-2 9, Lichti 1 0-0 2, Weakley 1 2-2 4, Walker 4 1-2 9, Fields 1 0-0 2, Kuangu 0 0-2 0, Megginson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 6-12 44.
SPOTSWOOD (42) — Pacheco 2 2-2 7, C. Good 1 0-0 2, High 4 4-10 12, Williams 0 1-2 1, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0, Lawrence 0 0-0 0, Smith 8 2-4 20, M. Shifflett 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-16 42.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Butler, Mensah), Spotswood 3 (Smith 2, Pacheco).
