One day in May, Kelley Warner was shopping for groceries in a Wegmans near her Pennsylvania home when her cellphone rang.
It was from the recruiting firm Harrisonburg hired to conduct the search for its new police chief, filling the spot Chief Eric English left in September when he became the Henrico County police chief.
She had been anticipating the call, but wasn’t sure whether it was to tell her to start packing her bags for the new gig or to continue her search for a new job.
“My heart was really racing when I got the call,” she said during an interview Thursday. “I was scared to death. I let it go to voicemail and checked it when I got to the car.”
The message said she’d been picked to be the Friendly’s City’s new police chief.
“I felt like I won the lottery,” she said.
Warner, 55, became the city’s first female police chief on July 2. She will earn $120,000 annually.
The television show "Cagney and Lacey" sparked her interest in law enforcement when she watched the program as a sophomore in high school. The show featured two female New York City police officers.
Warner holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from West Chester University and is a graduate of Northwestern University Police Staff and Command School. She’s also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
While in school, Warner completed an internship with the North Wildwood (N.J.) Police Department and, after graduating a year later, joined the Abington Township Police Department in Montgomery County, Pa.
She climbed to the rank of deputy chief in 2017.
Among her accomplishments was helping to form the Abington HUB — a community policing model that centralizes services and connects residents in risk or crisis to community agencies. In 2016, it received the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s Community Police Award.
Warner was employed by the department for 32 years before moving to Harrisonburg.
“It’s a tremendous police department … a very professional department,” Warner said.
Since arriving in Harrisonburg, Warner said, she’s worked nonstop, including spending time on the July 4 holiday in the office. She’s been meeting with officers, attending roll calls and briefings and met with the homeless coalition.
“The priority is the people in these walls,” Warner said
She also met with Mayor Deanna Reed.
“I had a good, productive meeting with Chief Warner,” Reed said. “And I can say she is eager to get started in her new position as our police chief.”
Reed said she believes Warner will be able to build bridges within the community.
“She understands the importance of building relationships and community,” Reed said. “There are similarities between Harrisonburg and Abington, which I feel will help her adjust quickly. I look forward to working with her and supporting our men and women at HPD.”
While Warner is eager to get started, she’ll face some challenges, including forming a relationship with the Northeast Neighborhood Association. The organization endorsed Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho, who had served as interim chief since English’s departure.
Following Warner’s hiring, the organization issued a statement expressing its disappointment with Camacho not getting the job. Camacho later resigned, citing family health concerns back home in New Jersey.
Camacho joined the department in December 2019 after English created a deputy chief position. Camacho retired as a captain from New Jersey's Camden County Police Department after 25 years of service.
A farewell ceremony was held June 30. All City Council members attended and spoke about the accomplishments Camacho made with the city.
“I have not had the opportunity to meet with the new chief, however, NENA will look forward to working with her for the betterment of our community," said Karen Thomas, NENA's president.
Warner said she plans to meet with Thomas and NENA members.
She will also have the task of filling Camacho’s spot.
Warner said she’s not sure when she will fill the position. City Manager Eric Campbell has given her the freedom to hire within or outside the department.
“I have time to evaluate,” she said, adding she’s in no rush to fill the position.
Warner also comes to the city at a time when the School Resource Officer program is being evaluated by Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
A task force was established about six months ago to evaluate a variety of options, ranging from keeping the status quo to removing officers from schools altogether. The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
Warner said she hasn’t formed an opinion on the issue yet.
“I’m just getting my feet wet,” she said, adding she will have discussions with the school superintendent and school board.
However, she said, the SRO program at her previous department operated with no problems. She said one SRO was assigned to the high school and one to the junior high.
“They were a benefit to our community,” she said. “They were well liked by our students and staff.”
