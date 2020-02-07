Anttwone Washington said he had always considered himself a football player.
He enjoyed everything about the sport, especially the hitting. But as he continued to rack up tackles, he said a former youth coach told him he should consider wrestling.
It turned out that was a decision the Harrisonburg junior would never regret, he said.
“I’ve fallen in love with wrestling,” said Washington, who competes at the 220-pound class for the Blue Streaks. “It helps me express myself more and it is all depending on myself. It’s my will, my character. If I lose, I can’t blame anyone but myself and I like that.”
It’s been a steady climb to the top for Washington, who has a 17-4 record this year.
As a freshman, Washington had a solid debut season but was eliminated after back-to-back disappointing losses in the opening round of the regional tournament.
Last year he rebounded with a fourth-place finish at the Region 5D championships.
“He has always had a natural tendency for it,” Harrisonburg coach Billy Bower said. “I think his hunger is there. He knows what he wants to achieve and he’s determined. Just seeing him have that drive and that want to get better every day — that’s huge.”
With last year’s fourth-place performance at regionals, he earned a spot in states.
Washington ultimately went 1-2 at the Virginia High School League Class 5 championships and came up short of the podium but said it made him more hungry.
“It always does,” Washington said. “I wasn’t really myself last year, wasn’t completely healthy. Knowing that and knowing how I feel now, I’m just hungry. I’m ready to win it.”
Much like Washington’s rise, the HHS wrestling room as a whole has grown.
The Blue Streaks featured just six wrestlers a year ago. This season they have 15.
“It’s great,” junior Xander Collazo said. “We have a lot of freshmen. In a few years, they’re going to be solid and it’s going to help us out a lot. They’re going to win a lot.”
Harrisonburg is certainly young with no seniors and six freshmen on its roster.
But the Streaks have other talent outside of Washington that is taking significant strides this season. Juniors such as Collazo and Blake Metcalfe are solid examples.
“I feel confident,” Metcalfe said of the progress he’s seen in his three years in the program. “I feel like I’m being more aggressive this year. I’m shooting more, being more offensive. I feel like I’m going to do good and hopefully make it to states this year.”
Bower pointed to Washington as one of the team’s biggest leaders this season.
“Everyone cheers each other on and I think [Washington] leads that by example,” Bower said. “He is on the edge of the mat always cheering on his teammates. The environment we have here in this room is that we are all encouraging each other and getting better. We all know where we’re at but we’re excited to grow.”
Washington, who is soft-spoken off the mat, said his leadership role is important to him.
“It’s a blessing,” Washington said. “It’s a lot of young guys and we’re all coming back next year. They all work hard and they all keep their heads up. We all cheer on our teammates. When they lose, I tell them it’s not always a loss. It’s a learning experience. They’re just learning. They have to keep their heads up in those moments.”
Collazo and Metcalfe have both wrestled with Washington for several seasons.
“It’s outstanding,” Metcalfe said. “He’s such a great wrestler. We’ve been wrestling partners and it’s just amazing to see his growth. I’m really proud of him.”
Both wrestlers credited him as a big reason for the program’s turnaround this year.
“He’s a humble guy,” Collazo said. “I’m really proud of him and everything that he’s doing. He’s really trying to become something and be successful in life.”
Washington may have considered himself a football player at one time and he said he still enjoys playing the sport at HHS. But it’s clear that he’s now an elite wrestler.
And opting to try the sport in middle school is a decision he still doesn’t regret.
“I’m nowhere near my peak, but I’m ready,” Washington said. “I have more stuff to work on. I have to improve my technique, get faster. I just have to continue to get better every day.”
