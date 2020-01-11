Since brothers Tommy and Steven Urglavitch opened Urgie’s Cheesesteaks brick-and-mortar restaurant and bar last year, sports fans have packed the cozy former carriage house on East Water Street to watch games.
In October, fans munched on Philly cheesesteaks and tater tots as they watched the Washington Nationals win the World Series. Now, the Urglavitch brothers hope fans will be able to watch another championship on their 72-inch television.
The restaurant will offer up purple sangria while it hosts a watch party featuring the James Madison University Dukes football team battling the North Dakota State Bison for the FCS championship. The game, which takes place in Frisco, Texas, will air at noon on ABC.
“We’re thrilled that they have got as far as they have,” said Tommy Urglavitch, adding that the Philadelphia natives have become JMU fans. “We’ve bought in. We love it.”
Urgie’s plans to open early at 10:30 a.m.
Another Harrisonburg restaurant plans to also open early Saturday.
O’Neill’s Grill on University Boulevard plans to open at 10 a.m.
With more than 40 televisions, the restaurant has long been a fan-favorite among Dukes fans.
“We’re really excited,” said Taryn Reeves, the restaurant’s manager. “We’ve had a lot of phone calls. We’re expecting a lot of people to come.”
Naturally, O’Neill’s will be offering discounts on any Bison burger.
Jimmy Madison’s on South Main Street will also be hosting a watch party. The game will be displayed on a large projector screen.
Scott Stephens, the restaurant’s general manager, said the staff is preparing a special menu for the event.
The restaurant will offer Duke Dog Punch, consisting of rum, orange and cranberry juice, lime soda and raspberry and melon liquor.
In addition to the normal menu, chefs will be preparing smoked shrimp with tomato horseradish sauce, black and blue burger sliders with fries, pimento cheese fries with house made bacon, cheddar sausage bombs with maple syrup and smoked brisket quesadillas with chipotle drizzle.
Additional watch parties will be held at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg and the Cracked Pillar in Bridgewater.
