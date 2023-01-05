An upcoming waterline project may cause traffic and impact water service along South Main Street until its completion in the spring, according to a Wednesday press release.
City workers will begin replacing the waterline on Jan. 9, and the project is expected to finish around April.
Harrisonburg Public Utility workers will replace approximately 1,700 feet of 12-inch waterline along South Main Street between Reedy Circle and the Harrisonburg Travel Center truck stop near the U.S. 81 interchange, according to the press release.
Depending on what work is being done, the center lane and one southbound lane will be closed at times in the area. One northbound lane and one southbound lane will remain open at all times. Drivers should be alert for changing lane closures.
Water service disruptions are expected Monday and throughout the project’s duration between Carpenter Lane and the Harrisonburg Travel Center — public utilities notified affected businesses, according to the press release.
The line has had multiple leaks since being installed in 1983 due to corrosive soil in the area, according to the press release. Workers will install a new line with a protective polyethylene wrap to protect from corrosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.