In the Valley League, host Harrisonburg and Waynesboro were tied at 2-2 before the Generals scored in the ninth for a 3-2 victory on Thursday.
Garret Simpson of the Turks went six innings and allowed just one earned run but Duke product Matt Stinebiser doubled and scored the winning run in the ninth for Waynesboro.
In the Rockingham County Baseball League, Tyler Pullin started on the mound for Grottoes and went five innings and allowed one run (none earned) and just three hits against Montezuma. The Cardinals scored four runs in the last of the seventh to take a 7-1 lead as Dylan Nicely had a big night at the plate.
Grottoes held on to win 9-5 while New Market won at Clover Hill 9-6.
