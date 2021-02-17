KING WILLIAM — Emilee Weakley remembered sitting on the soft, cushioned seats inside Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center with tears in her eyes as she watched Gate City players celebrate a state title.
It's a feeling that, quite simply, never went away for Weakley and her Luray teammates. And as they entered the 2020-21 season, it provided every ounce of motivation needed to get another shot at earning a ring of their own.
“That was the goal this whole year," the junior guard said. "Ever since we lost in March last year, we were determined to be back in the same spot and to have a different outcome this year.”
The Bulldogs took a major step toward accomplishing that task on Wednesday with an 82-23 throttling of King William in the Virginia High School League Class 2 girls basketball state semifinals at King William High School.
With the victory, Luray earns a rematch with Gate City in this year's state title game on Saturday at GCHS at 7 p.m. The Blue Devils led from start to finish in a 64-54 win a year ago.
“It’s huge, man," Luray coach Joe Lucas said. "We’ve had the best offseason we’ve ever had, even through COVID and all of this stuff that we had to deal with. They’re motivated and we have a group that’s been around together for a few years. People have been talking about it since last year but now that we’re actually here with all of the stuff they’ve been through, it’s a tribute to them. We have a bunch of mature, hungry and humble kids. They deserve all the credit.”
It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to flex their muscles against the Cavaliers and show they were the superior team as Emilee Weakley helped lead a dominant first quarter that saw Luray build a quick double-digit lead.
By the time the two teams reached midway through the second, the Bulldogs had extended the lead to 25 and they were never threatened from there as 10 different players reached the scoring column in the contest.
“Coming in, after making a long road trip, we didn’t want to give them any reason to hang around in the game," Lucas said. "We were able to do that and mix up our lineups a little bit. We wanted to find a way to get some other girls involved, so I thought it went real well for us.”
The fast start was exactly what Luray needed, according to the players. Burrill said the team struggled at times to put inferior teams away early last year, so it made that a focus heading into this season and it has shown as of late.
“Last year really helped with our energy this year," Burrill said. "We play like that every game, just get after it quick. We’re just so much more determined. Our determination went through the roof after losing last year in the state championship.”
In the third quarter against King William, it was Burrill taking over after Weakley put up a majority of her numbers in the first half. The senior guard exploded for 16 points in the frame, including four deep 3s as she got into a rhythm.
“Our defense helps a lot," Burrill said. "I think we get after it a lot more than we did last year on defense and it transitions to the offense. We move the ball well, share the ball. We just play together.”
The Bulldogs held the Cavaliers to their lowest point total of the year and remained unbeaten on the season. Lucas said without that type of effort on the defensive end, the team wouldn't have been as successful on the other side.
“It’s huge, especially when we can rebound or force turnovers and get out in transition," Lucas said. "It sort of flows from there. It seems like that’s the way we can build up a six or eight-point lead and get the other team playing a little faster than they want to play. That’s a huge help for us getting the shots we want.”
Weakley led Luray with another double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds while Burrill had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Also chipping in to the balanced Bulldogs (12-0) attack was Lindsay Bly with nine points while Lexie Vile and Amber Tharpe finished with five apiece.
"I think it was just the ball movement," Lucas said. "We have multiple girls that can put the ball in the hole and we stress getting great shots. For the most part, we got great shots. When that happens and we really work for good ones, it’s good. We’re being patient and moving the ball. It just flows from there.”
As Weakley sat on the bench a year ago with tears in her eyes following the state loss to Gate City, it was Burrill located just a few seats down with a similar demeanor.
Since that moment, the Bulldogs have been hungry.
And on Saturday, they'll finally have a chance to eat again.
“It means a lot," Burrill said. "We’re just hoping to finish business this time.”
