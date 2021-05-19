WEDNESDAY

TENNIS

High School Boys

Valley District Tournament at Lexington Country Club, 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Valley District Tournament at Lexington Country Club, 3 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.

TRACK

High School Girls

Multiple schools at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham, multiple schools at Luray, 5 p.m.

High School Boys

Multiple schools at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.

Multiple schools at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.

East Rockingham, multiple schools at Luray, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

High School

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

High School Girls

Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

VISAA Tournament

Eastern Mennonite at Christchurch, 4:30 p.m.

