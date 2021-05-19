WEDNESDAY
TENNIS
High School Boys
Valley District Tournament at Lexington Country Club, 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Valley District Tournament at Lexington Country Club, 3 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Broadway, 5 p.m.
TRACK
High School Girls
Multiple schools at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham, multiple schools at Luray, 5 p.m.
High School Boys
Multiple schools at Harrisonburg, 5 p.m.
Multiple schools at Turner Ashby, 5 p.m.
East Rockingham, multiple schools at Luray, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
High School
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Harrisonburg at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
VISAA Tournament
Eastern Mennonite at Christchurch, 4:30 p.m.
