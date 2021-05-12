TODAY

SOFTBALL

CAA Tournament at JMU

Hofstra vs. Delaware, 11 a.m.

Elon vs. Drexel, 2 p.m.

Hofstra-Delaware winner at JMU, 5 p.m.

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.

TENNIS

High School Boys

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.

Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.

TRACK

High School Boys

Multiple schools at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m

Multiple schools at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Multiple schools at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m

Multiple schools at East Rockingham, 5 p.m

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.