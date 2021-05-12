TODAY
SOFTBALL
CAA Tournament at JMU
Hofstra vs. Delaware, 11 a.m.
Elon vs. Drexel, 2 p.m.
Hofstra-Delaware winner at JMU, 5 p.m.
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 8 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Boys
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
Broadway at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Strasburg at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
TRACK
High School Boys
Multiple schools at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m
Multiple schools at East Rockingham, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Multiple schools at Rockbridge County, 5 p.m
Multiple schools at East Rockingham, 5 p.m
