LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Broadway at Fort Defiance, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Turner Ashby, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Defiance at Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby vs. Eastern Mennonite at Eastern Mennonite University, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
High School
Harrisonburg, Spotswood vs. Waynesboro at Waynesboro YMCA, 6 p.m.
East Rockingham, Stonewall Jackson vs. Turner Ashby at Bridgewater College Pool, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
East Hardy, Spotswood, Strasburg at Central, 6 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Wilson Memorial, 6 p.m.
