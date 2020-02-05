BOYS
East Rockingham 69, Madison County 31
MADISON COUNTY (31) — West 3 4-4 10, Breeden 2 0-0 4, Mareno 0 0-0 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Goolsby 0 0-0 0, Jarrell 0 0-0 0, Knighton 0 0-0 0, Fincham 1 0-0 2, Woodward 2 0-0 5, Houser 2 2-2 6, Leathers 1 0-1 2, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-7 31.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (69) — Good 1 1-2 4, Rouse 0 0-0 0, Comer 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Nickel 8 3-4 22, McNair 8 0-0 18, Keyes 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 2-2 4, Evick 5 0-0 14, Zirk 0 0-0 0, Lam 3 1-1 7, Siever 0 0-2 0. Totals 26 7-10 69.
Madison County;10;6;11;4—31
East Rockingham;23;19;20;7—69
3-Point Goals — Madison County (Woodward), East Rockingham 10 (Evick 4, Nickel 3, McNair 2, Good).
Harrisonburg 50, Albemarle 43
ALBEMARLE (43) — Hornsby 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 1-1 8, Murkey 4 4-5 12, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Woods 3 0-0 9, Hagen 1 0-0 3, Parler 0 0-0 0, J. Spears 0 0-0 0, Humes 0 0-0 0, Washington 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 5-6 43.
HARRISONBURG (50) — Mensah 6 3-7 16, Washington 0 0-0 0, Tacy 5 1-3 11, Lichti 0 0-0 0, Weakley 2 0-0 4, Walker 0 2-4 2, Sly 1 0-0 3, Fields 6 2-2 14, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Megginson 0 0-0 0, Harvey 0 0-0 0. Total 20 8-16 50.
Albemarle;8;11;12;12—43
Harrisonburg;13;9;13;15—50
3-Point Goals — Albemarle 6 (Woods 3, Hornsby, Johnson, Hagen), Harrisonburg 2 (Mensah, Sly).
GIRLS
Albemarle 55, Harrisonburg 45
HARRISONBURG (45) — Tirado 3 0-0 6, Waid 0 1-2 1, Stuart 2 0-0 4, Muncy 4 4-5 13, Blosser 0 0-0 0, Cain 3 2-2 8, Manson 0 0-0 0, Garcia 3 0-0 7, Lemon 1 0-0 2, Quinones 1 0-0 2, Farmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-9 45.
ALBEMARLE (55) — Strider 0 2-2 2, S. Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Garrison 1 0-0 2, Pendleton 2 3-7 7, Warlock 4 1-2 9, Moyer 2 0-0 4, Jackson 6 0-0 12, Redemacker 2 0-0 5, M. Wilson 4 3-4 10, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Hestor 0 2-2 2. Totals 21 11-17 55.
Harrisonburg;7;11;12;15—45
Albemarle;12;18;13;12—55
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Muncy, Garcia), Albemarle (Redemacker).
