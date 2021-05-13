Local scores
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
College
CAA Tournament at JMU
Delaware 1, Hofstra 0
Drexel 9, Elon 0
James Madison 5, Delaware 0
Elon 11, Hofstra 3
High School
Page County 13, Madison County 0
BASEBALL
High School
Page County 2, Madison County 1
TUESDAY
SOCCER
High School Girls
Harrisonburg 9, Rockbridge County 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.