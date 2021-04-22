WEDNESDAY
LACROSSE
College Women
Washington and Lee 29, Bridgewater 0
College Men
Bridgewater 22, Virginia Wesleyan 12
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison 1-6, Longwood 0-0
TENNIS
College Women
Washington and Lee 6, Bridgewater 3
High School Girls
Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0
Broadway 9, Waynesboro 0
Rockbridge County 8, Harrisonburg 1
East Rockingham 8, Page County 1
High School Boys
Spotswood 7, Turner Ashby 2
Waynesboro 5, Broadway 2
Harrisonburg 5, Lexington 1
Staunton 7, Fort Defiance 2
BASEBALL
College
Washington & Lee 12, Eastern Mennonite 5
