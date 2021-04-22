WEDNESDAY

LACROSSE

College Women

Washington and Lee 29, Bridgewater 0

College Men

Bridgewater 22, Virginia Wesleyan 12

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison 1-6, Longwood 0-0

TENNIS

College Women

Washington and Lee 6, Bridgewater 3

High School Girls

Spotswood 9, Turner Ashby 0

Broadway 9, Waynesboro 0

Rockbridge County 8, Harrisonburg 1

East Rockingham 8, Page County 1

High School Boys

Spotswood 7, Turner Ashby 2

Waynesboro 5, Broadway 2

Harrisonburg 5, Lexington 1

Staunton 7, Fort Defiance 2

BASEBALL

College

Washington & Lee 12, Eastern Mennonite 5

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.