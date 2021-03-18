WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Rockbridge County 3, East Rockingham 0
College Men
Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 4, Mary Baldwin 3
SOCCER
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2
GOLF
High School
Spotswood 309, Harrisonburg 380, Broadway 381, Turner Ashby 382, East Rockingham 404
Stonewall Jackson 171, Madison County 178, Rappahannock County 214
CROSS COUNTRY
High School Boys
Spotswood 27, Harrisonburg 30, East Rockingham NA
High School Girls
Spotswood 28, Harrisonburg 39, East Rockingham 66
COMPETITIVE CHEER
High School
Spotswood 239.5, East Rockingham 229.5, Broadway 206, Turner Ashby 202, Harrisonburg 200.5, Rockbridge County 200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.