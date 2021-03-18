WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

Rockbridge County 3, East Rockingham 0

College Men

Marymount 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater 4, Mary Baldwin 3

SOCCER

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Ferrum 0

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2

GOLF

High School

Spotswood 309, Harrisonburg 380, Broadway 381, Turner Ashby 382, East Rockingham 404

Stonewall Jackson 171, Madison County 178, Rappahannock County 214

CROSS COUNTRY

High School Boys

Spotswood 27, Harrisonburg 30, East Rockingham NA

High School Girls

Spotswood 28, Harrisonburg 39, East Rockingham 66

COMPETITIVE CHEER

High School

Spotswood 239.5, East Rockingham 229.5, Broadway 206, Turner Ashby 202, Harrisonburg 200.5, Rockbridge County 200

