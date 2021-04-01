Local scores

WEDNESDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Rockbridge 3, Waynesboro 0

LACROSSE

College Women

Roanoke 18, Bridgewater 6

College Men

Bridgewater 10, Shenandoah 8

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison won the CAA title.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.