WEDNESDAY
Baseball
College
Eastern Mennonite 16, Bridgewater 7
LACROSSE
College Men
Washington and Lee 10, Bridgewater 7
College Women
Bridgewater 22, Eastern Mennonite 8
TENNIS
College Men
Radford 7, James Madison 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Elon 3, James Madison 1
COMPETITIVE CHEER
High School
Spotswood and East Rockingham 252.5, Turner Ashby and Broadway 237, Harrisonburg 224, Rockbridge 192
TUESDAY
Volleyball
High School
Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 2
Harrisonburg 3, East Rockingham 1
