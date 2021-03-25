WEDNESDAY

Baseball

College

Eastern Mennonite 16, Bridgewater 7

LACROSSE

College Men

Washington and Lee 10, Bridgewater 7

College Women

Bridgewater 22, Eastern Mennonite 8

TENNIS

College Men

Radford 7, James Madison 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Elon 3, James Madison 1

COMPETITIVE CHEER

High School

Spotswood and East Rockingham 252.5, Turner Ashby and Broadway 237, Harrisonburg 224, Rockbridge 192

TUESDAY

Volleyball

High School

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 2

Harrisonburg 3, East Rockingham 1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.