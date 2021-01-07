GIRLS
Luray 40, Strasburg 29
LURAY (40) — Weakley 7 6-10 21, Alger 0 0-0 0, Burrill 3 0-0 8, McClung 3 0-1 6, Bly 0 0-0 0, Vile 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Donovan 0 0-0 0, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Bellton 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 11-6 40.
STRASBURG (29) — Stinnette 3 0-0 8, K. Smith 2 0-2 5, Sperry 1 0-0 2, Rhodes 0 0-0 0. M. Smith 4 0-0 9, Hill 0 0-0 0. Hott 1 2-3 5, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 2-5 29.
Luray;4;7;20;9—40
Strasburg;7;7;6;9—29
3-Point Goals — Luray 4 (Burrill 2, Weakley, Tharpe), Strasburg 5 (Stinnette 2, K. Smith, M. Smith, Hott).
Stonewall Jackson 61, Page County 39
PAGE COUNTY (39) — Mason 4 0-0 12, Southers 0 0-0 0, C. Lucas 2 4-6 10, Martin 0 0-0 0, Hankins 2 3-4 7, Foltz 1 0-0 2, M. Lucas 2 4-5 8. Totals 11 11-15 39.
STONEWALL JACKSON (61) — K. Franklin 8 4-5 21, Councill 5 1-2 15, E. Dellinger 5 4-4 12, B. Franklin 2 1-2 7, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, A. Dellinger 2 2-2 7, Despirito 0 0-0 0, Gibson 1 0-0 4, Loucks 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-11 61.
Page County;4;20;10;5—39
Stonewall Jackson;19;12;13;17—61
3-Point Goals — Page County 6 (Mason 4, Lucas 2), Stonewall Jackson 9 (Councill 4, E. Dellinger 2, B. Franklin. K. Franklin, A. Dellinger.
