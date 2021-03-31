TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Broadway, 4 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at City/County Championships at Lakeview, 12 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
College Women
James Madison at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
College
James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, TBD
TENNIS
College Women
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.
