TODAY

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Broadway, 4 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 5 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Broadway, Eastern Mennonite, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at City/County Championships at Lakeview, 12 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

College Women

James Madison at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Bridgewater at Roanoke, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

College

James Madison at CAA Championships in Christiansburg, TBD

TENNIS

College Women

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Fort Defiance at Riverheads, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7:15 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:15 p.m.

