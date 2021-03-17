TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.
Luray, Madison County and Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 1 p.m.
Luray and Page County at Strasburg, 4 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Men
Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.
High School
Rockbridge County at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.