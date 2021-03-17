TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at Harrisonburg, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.

Luray, Madison County and Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Virginia Wesleyan at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 1 p.m.

Luray and Page County at Strasburg, 4 p.m.

SOCCER

College Women

Bridgewater at Ferrum, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Men

Marymount at Eastern Mennonite, 7 p.m.

High School

Rockbridge County at East Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.