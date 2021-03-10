TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Christopher Newport at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby at Broadway, 4 p.m.
Rockbridge County, Spotswood and Waynesboro at East Rockingham, 4 p.m.
Clarke County and Madison County at Luray, 4 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 4 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 10 a.m.
TENNIS
College Men
Mary Baldwin at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
