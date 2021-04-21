TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
VHSL Class 3 Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 1 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
College Women
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
James Madison at Longwood (DH), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Waynesboro at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Broadway at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.
Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.
Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.
