TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.

COMPETITION CHEER

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4 p.m.

Rappahannock County at Luray, 4 p.m.

Page County and Strasburg at Madison County, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

High School

Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Broadway, 11:30 a.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

College Women

Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

TENNIS

College Men

James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

James Madison at Elon, 5 p.m.

