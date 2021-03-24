TODAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite, 4 p.m.
COMPETITION CHEER
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County and Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Luray, 4 p.m.
Page County and Strasburg at Madison County, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
High School
Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Waynesboro at Broadway, 11:30 a.m.
LACROSSE
College Men
Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.
College Women
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
TENNIS
College Men
James Madison at Radford, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
James Madison at Elon, 5 p.m.
