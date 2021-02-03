TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Elon at James Madison, 4 p.m.
Bridgewater at Randolph, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7:30 p.m.
Madison County at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Page County at Rappahannock County, 6 p.m.
Luray at Madison County, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial at Riverheads, 6 p.m.
