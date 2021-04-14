TODAY
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Region 2B Championships at New Market Battlefield, 2 p.m.
LACROSSE
College Women
James Madison at William & Mary, 5 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 5:30 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College
George Washington at James Madison (DH), 3 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Shenandoah (DH), 3 p.m.
TENNIS
College Women
Lynchburg at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.
