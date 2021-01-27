TODAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.
College Women
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.
Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.
Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
High School
Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
High School
East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
High School
Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.