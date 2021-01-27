TODAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

Towson at James Madison, 4 p.m.

College Women

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7:15 p.m.

Luray at Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Stonewall Jackson at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 7:15 p.m.

Strasburg at Luray, 7:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

High School

Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby at East Rockingham, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

High School

East Rockingham and Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby at Signal Knob Recreation Center, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

High School

Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

