WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College Men

James Madison 78, Towson 63

College Women

Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, ppd.

High School Boys

East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47

Staunton 42, Fort Defiance 32

Strasburg 47, Luray 40

Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40

High School Girls

Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38

Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 50

Luray 66, Strasburg 62

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.