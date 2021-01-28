WEDNESDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
James Madison 78, Towson 63
College Women
Southern Virginia at Bridgewater, ppd.
High School Boys
East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47
Staunton 42, Fort Defiance 32
Strasburg 47, Luray 40
Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson 40
High School Girls
Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson 38
Fort Defiance 53, Staunton 50
Luray 66, Strasburg 62
