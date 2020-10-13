Brothers Craft Brewing's Fall Coffee Fest is back for its sixth year this weekend, and beers are roast-flavored and barbecue has a coffee kick.
Taproom and patio spaces open at 10 a.m. Saturday with Mr. J's Bagels & Deli serving breakfast classics and The Grill Sergeant's Smoke Pit offering lunch and dinner, including coffee-encrusted pork belly and burnt ends with a coffee infused BBQ sauce. Downtown neighbors Broad Porch Coffee Co. and Merge Coffee will both be selling fresh roasts.
Mornings may seem later, but Daylight Cravings Maple Bacon Breakfast Stout is getting a morning wakeup call with a different infusion from each coffee company. For fans of juicy brews not ready to give into the upcoming stout season, several Indian pale ales, sours and lagers are also on draft.
Be prepared for rocking around noon as music kicks off with two local acts, Delaplane anf Tre. Charles, playing through the afternoon.
Representatives from B and B Tobacco will be there as well selling Aganorsa Leaf cigars.
Leading up to Fall Coffee Fest, Brothers is bringing back Fairgrounds Fall Ale on Friday for Cask for a Cause benefiting Las Traumadas, a local zine publication and community organization. Through the layers of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and allspice, this seasonal brew gets an additional fall level-up with graham crackers.
To limit event staff and create more space in the event space, Broad Porch Coffee Co. and Merge Coffee will be served from behind the bar. Fall Coffee Fest ends at 10 p.m.
-- Staff Report
