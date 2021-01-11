BOYS
Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle School 62
CARLISLE SCHOOL (62) — Eggleston 11 2-4 24, Stewart 2 1-1 6, Heney 0 0-0 0, Grubb 3 0-1 7, Davis 0 0-0 0, Holliday 4 4-4 13, Fain 4 2-3 12. Totals 24 9-13 62.
EASTERN MENNONITE (71) — A. Hatter 5 0-0 9, Cardoza 0 2-2 2, D. Hatter 5 0-0 11, Bellamy 2 0-0 6, Gillenwater 6 0-0 16, Jones 4 4-5 13, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 6-7 71.
Carlisle School;12;10;16;24—62
Eastern Mennonite;20;20;20;11—71
3-Point Goals — Carlisle School (Fain 2, Stewart, Grubb, Holliday), Eastern Mennonite 12 (Gillenwater 4, A. Hatter 2, Johnson 2, B. Bellamy 2, D. Hatter, Jones).
GIRLS
Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson 33
STONEWALL JACKSON (33) — Hoover 0 0-0 0, K. Franklin 4 0-1 9, Councill 3 2-5 11, E. Dellinger 2 0-0 6, B. Franklin 0 0-0 0, A. Dellinger 2 1-4 5, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Loucks 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-9 33.
LURAY (49) — Weakley 10 3-6 27, Alger 1 0-0 3, Burrill 3 1-2 8, McClung 1 0-0 2, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 1 0-0 2, Good 1 0-0 2, Donavan 0 0-0 0, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Belton 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 49. Totals 19 4-8 49.
Stonewall Jackson;12;5;10;6–33
Luray;16;11;12;10—49
3-Point Goals — Stonewall Jackson 6 (Councill 3, E. Dellinger 2, K. Franklin), Luray 7 (Weakley 4, Alger, Tharpe, Burrill)
