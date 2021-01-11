BOYS

Eastern Mennonite 71, Carlisle School 62

CARLISLE SCHOOL (62) — Eggleston 11 2-4 24, Stewart 2 1-1 6, Heney 0 0-0 0, Grubb 3 0-1 7, Davis 0 0-0 0, Holliday 4 4-4 13, Fain 4 2-3 12. Totals 24 9-13 62.

EASTERN MENNONITE (71) — A. Hatter 5 0-0 9, Cardoza 0 2-2 2, D. Hatter 5 0-0 11, Bellamy 2 0-0 6, Gillenwater 6 0-0 16, Jones 4 4-5 13, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hess 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 6-7 71.

Carlisle School;12;10;16;24—62

Eastern Mennonite;20;20;20;11—71

3-Point Goals — Carlisle School (Fain 2, Stewart, Grubb, Holliday), Eastern Mennonite 12 (Gillenwater 4, A. Hatter 2, Johnson 2, B. Bellamy 2, D. Hatter, Jones).

GIRLS

Luray 49, Stonewall Jackson 33

STONEWALL JACKSON (33) — Hoover 0 0-0 0, K. Franklin 4 0-1 9, Councill 3 2-5 11, E. Dellinger 2 0-0 6, B. Franklin 0 0-0 0, A. Dellinger 2 1-4 5, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Loucks 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-9 33.

LURAY (49) — Weakley 10 3-6 27, Alger 1 0-0 3, Burrill 3 1-2 8, McClung 1 0-0 2, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 1 0-0 2, Good 1 0-0 2, Donavan 0 0-0 0, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Belton 0 0-0 0, Richards 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-8 49. Totals 19 4-8 49.

Stonewall Jackson;12;5;10;6–33

Luray;16;11;12;10—49

3-Point Goals — Stonewall Jackson 6 (Councill 3, E. Dellinger 2, K. Franklin), Luray 7 (Weakley 4, Alger, Tharpe, Burrill)

